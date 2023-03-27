New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flee his residence in Jerusalem after thousands of protesters stormed his official home on Monday.

Massive protests broke out overnight in parts of Israel after PM Netanyahu sacked his defence minister late Sunday for criticizing the judiciary overhaul.

Crowds of Israelis made their way to the Knesset in Jerusalem, demanding an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to overhaul the judiciary, which some say threaten the country’s democratic foundations, CNN reported.

The protests that have been raging across Israel for months escalated over the weekend and continued on Monday, when strikes across multiple industries also brought much of the country to a halt.

A “historic” general strike has brought the country to a standstill, as anger and unrest at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judiciary peaked.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on protesters in Jerusalem to behave responsibly and “not to act violently.”

“I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently. We are brotherly people,” he said in a tweet.

Netanyahu is yet to address the country directly as chaos swept Israel on Monday, beyond his tweet.