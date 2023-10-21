As war with Hamas rages on, Israel has asked its citizens to leave the neighbouring countries of Egypt and Jordan “as soon as possible”.

Furthermore, Israel has asked its citizens to also avoid travelling to other countries in the Middle-East as tensions over the Gaza war flares up.

“Israel’s National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat),” an official statement stated on Saturday (October 21).

It added: “…recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave … as soon as possible.”

Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Over 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza via Egypt

Threat level for travelling to Morocco has also been raised by Israel to ‘three’, advising its citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

The statement also recommended Israelis avoid staying in other Arab countries, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

It also suggested Israelis not to travel to countries including Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Maldives.

“Due to the continuation of the war, further significant aggravation has been detected in protests against Israel in recent days in various countries of the world, with an emphasis on Arab countries in the Middle East, alongside displays of hostility and violence against Israeli and Jewish symbols,” the statement said.