Israel has reportedly bombed one of the oldest church in the world as part of its bombing campaign in Gaza region of Palestine.

Israel bombed the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, resulting in injuries to many.

Among those injured, several are stated to be in critical condition.

On the other hand, many have been left trapped under the rubble of the destroyed church.

The bombed church is the third oldest church in the world.

Many Christian and Muslim Palestinian civilians were taking shelter in the Greek orthodox church, when it was bombed.

Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza killed 307 Palestinians in the 24-hours up to Thursday (October 19) evening, the UN reported.

Nearly, 4000 Palestinians residing in Gaza Strip, including over 1500 children, have been killed thus far in the ‘revenge’ bombing by Israel.

Meanwhile, tensions are on the ruse in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank amid Israeli military’s planned invasion of Gaza.