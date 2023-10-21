As war between Israel and Hamas rages on, a major humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in the under siege Gaza Strip of Palestine.

It may be mentioned here that Israel has stopped supply of essential items into Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip of Palestine, including food and water.

To ease the humanitarian crisis that has gripped Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, a consignment of humanitarian aid has entered the region through Egypt.

More than 200 trucks carrying over 3000 tonnes of humanitarian aid entered the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Saturday (October 21).

This development was confirmed by a security source and an official from the Egyptian Red Crescent, as reported by AFP.

This consignment of humanitarian aid entered into Gaza following efforts by the United Nations (UN) to push aid across the Egyptian border into Gaza.

On Friday (October 20), UN secretary general Antonio Guterres arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza in northern Sinai in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Hamas stated that the aid shipments would not alleviate the dire medical situation in Gaza triggered by relentless bombing of the region by Israel.

Notably, this is first time that aid has been allowed to enter Gaza since Israel imposed a blockade on the region in response to Hamas’ attack on October 07.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip of Palestine is home to around 2.4 million Palestinians.