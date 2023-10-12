Guwahati: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has reiterated its condemnation of the Hamas attack on Israel and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India sees the attack as a “terrorist attack”.

India has also reaffirmed its stated policy on the issue of Palestine, advocating for the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side with Israel.

Israel had earlier declared a “state of war” after Palestinian militants fired several missiles/rockets at the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military on October 7, 2023, said that a number of terrorists had infiltrated Israeli territory and they struck targets in the Gaza Strip.

The attack lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, said that they have launched a new military operation against Israel.

At least 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel on October 7 as the HAMAS declared Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.