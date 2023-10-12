Guwahati: The ongoing clash between Israel and Hamas has been a matter of great concern for the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kristalina Georgieva, the chief of IMF said on Thursday that the world economy is already in a weak space and the present war between Israel and Hamas has darkened the horizon further.

She was speaking at IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, Georgieva, where the Chief said that the IMF is very closely monitoring how the situation evolves and how it will be affecting the global oil markets.

“Very clearly, this is a new cloud on not the safest horizon for the world economy, a new cloud darkening this horizon — and of course, not needed,” she said.

She also added that presently it is too early to predict the effect of the impact but said that presently the world economy is “limping along, not sprinting.”

Thousands of people have already lost their lives in this conflict which started over the last weekend and the oil market is already shaking by what might happen in the near future.