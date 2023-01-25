Kyiv: The German government has announced that it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, in coordination with its allies.

The initial delivery, to be made from Germany’s own stocks, will include 14 vehicles, with the goal of providing a total of two battalions, or 88 tanks.

The decision, which marks the end of weeks of hesitation, comes shortly after U.S. officials revealed a preliminary agreement to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. This move is seen as an attempt to spread the risk of any potential backlash from Russia.

Ekkehard Brose, head of the German military’s Federal Academy for Security Policy, underlined the historic significance of the decision.

He said that German-made tanks will be facing off against Russian tanks in Ukraine and that it is the responsibility of Western democracies to help Ukraine put a stop to Russia’s military campaign.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the plan “a rather disastrous idea”, citing technological aspects and the high cost to taxpayers.

The Russian Embassy in Germany also issued a statement, accusing Berlin of abandoning its “historical responsibility” to Russia and claiming that the tank deliveries would lead to “permanent escalation” in the conflict.