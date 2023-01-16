Kabul: On Sunday former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada and her bodyguard were shot and killed at her home in Kabul.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran reported that the attack also injured her brother and a second security guard.

Nabizada was one of the few female MPs who stayed in the capital even after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire destroys property worth lakhs in Guwahati’s Lokhra

Since then, women have been removed from nearly all areas of public life and despite she had threats to her life, she refused to leave the country.

Nabizada’s former colleagues praised her as a “fearless champion for Afghanistan” with Mariam Solaimankhil, a former lawmaker, adding that she was “a true trailblazer – a strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger”.

Also Read: Assam: Five killed in separate road accidents in past 24 hours

Nabizada’s death has been termed as a loss for the Afghan people and a reminder of the importance of protecting female voices in public life.