GUWAHATI: India has warned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) of a “significant increase” in the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

India’s permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj told the UNSC that the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is fast becoming a safe haven for terrorist groups.

India has stated that the terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is becoming a threat to other countries.

“We need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorists, entities, or their aliases do not get any support, tacit or direct, either from Afghan soil or from the terror sanctuaries based in the region,” Ruchira Kamboj told UNSC.

Kamboj said that there has been a “significant increase” in the presence of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) terror group in Afghanistan.

There has been an increase in IS-K’s “capacity to carry out attacks”. “The linkages between groups listed by the UN Security Council such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, as well as provocative statements made by other terrorist groups operating out of Afghanistan pose a direct threat to the peace and stability of the region,” Ruchira Kamboj added.

She further said: “India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. These include 32 tons of medical assistance in 10 batches, which incl essential life saving medicines, anti-TB medicines & 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine.”