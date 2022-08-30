New Delhi: A team of CBI officials opened Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s locker in Ghaziabad branch of Punjab National Bank on Tuesday in connection with the liquor scam.

Sisodia was accompanied by his wife.

Sisodia, whose home was raided nearly two weeks ago, had said on Monday said “nothing will be found” in his locker.

“Tomorrow, CBI will raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on August 19. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. My family and I will fully cooperate in the investigation,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia, who also handles Delhi government’s excise portfolio, is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

The AAP leader is among 15 persons named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.