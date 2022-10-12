Kyiv: At least five blasts were heard in Kherson of Russian-occupied Kherson in Ukraine on Wednesday.

As per reports citing unofficial information, the explosion was due to an air defence systems launch.

Kherson was among the first cities to be taken over by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

However, there were no reports of any casualties yet and the incident of the explosion is being verified.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days the war between Ukraine and Russia has intensified with regular attacks on both sides being reported.

On Monday Russia launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine killing many.

Both countries have been in a state of war since February this year and the death toll has been rising since then.