Johannesburg: At least 27 people died till Thursday in a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg that took place on Christmas Eve.

As per reports, the explosion occurred in the city’s Boksburg suburb on Saturday.

The explosion tore the roof off a department at the Tambo Memorial Hospital. It also destroyed two houses, and several cars and injured bystanders.

Gauteng Department of Health said, “The department of health confirms that the toll now stands at 27 from the Boksburg explosion. 10 of these are health workers from Tambo Memorial Hospital.”

Initially, 18 people were reported dead but by Thursday, the death toll rose to 27.

The driver after the incident was arrested on suspicion of culpable homicide. However, he was released on Wednesday due to a lack of evidence.