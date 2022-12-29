Guwahati: Veteran journalist and author M.S. Prabhakara passed away at his residence in Karnataka’s Kolar on Thursday.

Prabhakara, a bachelor, spent almost four decades in Assam as an English teacher at Guwahati University and then as a journalist.

He extensively covered the Northeast as a journalist with The Hindu and Frontline.

The veteran journalist was also associated with the Economic and Political Weekly as its assistant editor before he joined The Hindu.

He also shot into prominence as a Kannada writer with his collection Ondu Tola Punugu Mattu Itara Kathegalu. He was better known by his penname Kamaroopi in Kannada literary circles.

Prabhakara’s noted novel is Kuduremotte (1971), which got him the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award and was made into a film by G.V. Iyer.

He later published the Assamese version of the novel with the title Ghorar Dima.

Post-retirement, he had divided his time between Guwahati, Bangalore and Kolar before he permanently moved to his native place Kolar in 2013.

Prabhakara was considered an expert on the Northeast, who extensively highlighted insurgency and ethnic problems of the region through his writings.

His important book on Northeast, Looking Back into the Future, examines questions of identity, ethnicity, sovereignty, and insurgency in northeastern India, and especially on Assam and its neighborhood.