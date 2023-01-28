Colorado: In one of the most adorable and interesting wildlife incidents, motion-detecting cameras have captured hundreds of “selfies” of a black bear in Colorado, who has been pausing and posing for them.

Out of the 580 images taken on one camera, approximately 400 were of the same bear.

The Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) in Boulder noticed this animal’s special interest in the cameras and decided to share some of the images on social media.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court dismisses PIL on Police “Encounters” in Assam

The surprise selfie star soon caught the attention of many users, who joked about the bear’s snout length.

There are nine motion-detecting cameras positioned across the OSMP’s 46,000 acres. When an animal walks by, the cameras capture still photographs or short videos.

Also Read: 60 more villages to be included in BTR, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

This allows officials to learn how local species interact with the landscape while minimizing their presence in sensitive habitats.

Christian Nunes, a wildlife ecologist with OSMP, explains that these cameras help them understand what animals are really out there and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.