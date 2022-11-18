Sulaimaniyah, Iraq: At least 11 people were killed in a fuel tank explosion leaving several injured in northern Iraq.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sulaimaniyah with 11 people dying and 13 injured.

The explosion took place due to a gas tank leak.

Also Read: Assam: 13 Left-wing extremists lay down arms

At least four people are still feared to be trapped inside the collapsed infrastructure and rescue operations are on.

The explosion took place at a three-storey house, in the second-largest city of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

Also Read: Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on VD Savarkar

As per reports, it has been more than 15 hours that rescue teams have been operating in the area.

Among the deceased one is identified to be a child.

Governor Haval Abu Bakr has declared a day of mourning.