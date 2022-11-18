THANE: A defamation case has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Thane Police over the allegedly “derogatory” remarks he made against VD Savarkar.

The FIR was reportedly registered on Thursday at Thane Nagar police station on Thursday.

The FIR was filed by an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena functionary named Vandana Dongre.

In the complaint, Dongre alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have hurt the sentiments of citizens.

The case was booked under sections 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory) of the IPC.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi addressing the media said that Savarkar during the freedom movement helped the British rulers.

He further claimed that he wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear and had betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders involved in the freedom movement.

Apart from this, in another address, he had termed Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Following these remarks, the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have started protests against him.