Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 20,2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 20) Wordle 366 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 366 Hints And Answer Today, June 20 :

It contains two vowels

There are no duplicate letters

It’s a noun

The vowels are ‘I’ and ‘U’

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 20 June 2022 :

The Wordle Word 366 answer for Wednesday, 19 June 2022 is INPUT. This word of the day was quite tricky as it is uncommon.

