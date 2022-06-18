Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 145 Hints Today: Clues for 18 June 2022

The words of the day today begin with the letters P, M, A, and M.

Quordle 145 puzzles end with the letters C, L, E, and L.

Quordle words of the day today have at least two vowels in each term.

There are certain repetitive letters in the Quordle 145 answers for 18 June 2022.

Quordle 145 Words of the Day Today: 18 June 2022

Quordle 1: PANIC

Quordle 2: METAL

Quordle 3: AGATE

Quordle 4: MODEL

