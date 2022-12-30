Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, December 30, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (30 December) Wordle 559 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : New Year 2023 : Holiday Planner and Festival Timeline for the upcoming year

Wordle Word 559 Hints And Answer Today, December 30 :

The word of the day begins with the letter M.

The word for Friday has two vowels.

The answer for today ends with the letter R.

The word is a noun.

It has no duplicate letters.

It refers to the back tooth in a mammal’s mouth

Also read : 5 Most expensive cricketers in IPL History

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 30 December 2022 :

Wordle 559 answer today, on Friday 30 December 2022, is MOLAR

Also read : Urfi Javed with her red tape dress! Is it hot?