With the New Year 2023 almost approaching, you would be thinking of pursuing your travel plans wisely and enjoyably so that you can have fun-filled holidays in the upcoming year.

Besides planning out an expenditure list for your travels, there is also a need to carry out a brief research on the places of interest that you would be visiting so that you don’t fall in trouble later.

To chalk out holiday plans for 2023, there is a need to know about the dates of important festivals beforehand so that you can know when would be the appropriate time to take the flight or the train to the required destination.

Meanwhile, the Festival Timeline for 2023 would also help you to know when would be the good time for shopping so that you can soak in the festive spirit fully on time.

To help you out, we have listed the Holiday Planner and Festival Timeline for 2023

Lohri- January 14, 2023 (Saturday)

Pongal/ Makar Sankranti- January 15, 2023 (Sunday)

Basant Panchami/ Saraswati Puja- January 26, 2023 (Thursday)

Maha Shivratri- February 18, 2023 (Saturday)

Holi- March 8, 2023 (Wednesday)

Good Friday- April 7, 2023 (Friday)

Eid-al-Fitr- April 22, 2023 (Saturday)

Ramadan- April 22, 2023 (Saturday)

Buddha Purnima- May 5, 2023 (Friday)

Bakrid- June 29, 2023 (Thursday)

Guru Purnima- July 23, 2023 (Monday)

Muharram- July 28, 2023 (Friday)

Onam- August 29, 2023 (Tuesday)

Raksha Bandhan- August 30, 2023 (Wednesday)

Ganesh Chaturthi- September 19, 2023 (Tuesday)

Navaratri- October 15- October 24, 2023

Durga Puja- October 20- October 24, 2023

Dusshera- October 24, 2023 (Tuesday)

Karva Chauth- November 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

Diwali- November 12, 2023 (Sunday)

Govardhan Puja- November 14, 2023 (Tuesday)

Bhai Dooj- November 14, 2023 (Tuesday)

Chhath Puja- November 19, 2023 (Sunday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti- November 27, 2023 (Monday)

Christmas – December 25, 2023 (Monday)

