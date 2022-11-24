Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, November 24, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (November 24) Wordle 523 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 523 Hints And Answer Today, November 24 :

The word of the day has no duplicate letters

The words of the day mean ‘banquet’ and ‘consume’

and The word of the day on Thursday begins with the alphabet F.

The word of the day contains two vowels simultaneously.

The solution for today ends with the alphabet T.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 22 November 2022 :

Wordle 523 answer today, on Thursday 24 November 2022, is FEAST

