Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, November 9, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Parenting tips to solve children’s fights

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (November 9) Wordle 508 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read :

Wordle Word 508 Hints And Answer Today, November 9 :

Today’s Wordle answer starts with the letter ‘B’.

The answer ends with the letter ‘R’.

There are two vowels – ‘A’ and ‘E’ in today’s Wordle answer.

There is no repeated letter.

The meaning of the word is someone who bakes cakes, bread, cookies etc and sells them.

Also read : Best budget-friendly winter honeymoon destinations in India

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 9 November 2022 :

Wordle 508 answer today, on Wednesday 9 November 2022, is BAKER

Also read : Janhvi Kapoor’s vibrant lehenga set can be your perfect pick for the upcoming weddings