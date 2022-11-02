Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, November 2, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (November 2) Wordle 501 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 501 Hints And Answer Today, November 2 :

The answer for today begins with the alphabet ‘I’.

There are two vowels in the word of the day.

There are no repetitive letters in the word of the day.

The word of the day ends with the alphabet ‘T’.

The synonyms for the word are ‘rough’ and ‘incompetent’.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 2 November 2022 :

Wordle 501 answer today, on Tuesday 2 November 2022, is INEPT

