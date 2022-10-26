Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, October 26, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (October 26) Wordle 494 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 494 Hints And Answer Today, October 26 :

Today’s chosen word starts with the letter F.

Wednesday’s response begins with an L, making it the second letter of the day.

There are two vowels following the d in this word.

T is the final letter of today’s chosen word.

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 26 October 2022 :

Wordle 494 answer today, on Wednesday 26 October 2022, is FLOUT

