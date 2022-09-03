Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, September 4, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (September 4) Wordle 442 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 442 Hints And Answer Today, September 4:

It contains two vowels

There are no duplicate letters

It’s a verb

Synonyms include ‘bury’ and ‘entomb’

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 4 September 2022 :

Wordle 442 answer today, on Sunday September 4, 2022, is INTER

