Guwahati: Believe it or not, you can avail the Apple iPhone SE 2020 priced under Rs. 15000 now!

E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering discounts on iPhone SE along with exchange and bank offers and freebies.

The 64 GB variant of the iPhone SE in black with a market price of Rs 39,900 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 23% for Rs 30,499.

But if you have an old Smartphone in good working condition, then you can avail the exchange offer and can get the iPhone even at a reduced price.

If you avail of the exchange offer, the price of the phone will reduce to Rs. 17,000 thus bringing the cost of the phone to Rs. 13,499.

However, the price reduction on exchange depends on the phone you will be exchanging and its condition.

The Phone SE 2020 runs an A13 BionTc Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display.

It has a 4.7-inch screen with big bezels above and below, a big circular home button on the bottom with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it, and nicely curved corners and edges.

The phone sports a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is water and dust Resistant as it comes with an IP67 rating and is also capable of fast charging.