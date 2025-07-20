Dibrugarh: A powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered on Saturday from Nongtaw village in the Piyong circle of Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovery comes as security forces have intensified counter-insurgency operations across eastern Arunachal Pradesh and eastern Assam.

Security forces had stepped up their operations following credible intelligence reports indicating the presence of multiple Ulfa (Independent) hit squads in the region.

“During a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by Assam Rifles in association with the CRPF and Arunachal Pradesh Police, a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from the Nongtaw village area in Piyong circle in Namsai district on Saturday,” an official confirmed.

The IED was found near a culvert, and sources suggest it was likely intended to target security forces. Earlier, intelligence inputs had indicated that ULFA (Independent) operatives had infiltrated the region with the aim of carrying out terror and subversive activities in the lead-up to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Officials stated that bomb disposal squads had reached the site and were in the process of diffusing the IED.

This recovery follows another successful operation on Thursday, when Assam Rifles unearthed a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Namdapha National Park in Changlang district.