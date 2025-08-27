Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, approved a series of sweeping measures aimed at boosting investment, generating employment, and tightening land governance in the state.

A key decision was the introduction of a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) regulating inter-religious transfer of immovable property.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under the new policy, individuals seeking such transfers must apply to the government, after which the District Commissioner, Revenue Department, and Assam Police’s Special Branch will scrutinize each case for legality, funding sources, and potential security or social risks.

The final decision rests with the District Commissioner. NGOs from outside Assam will be subject to the same process, while local NGOs are exempt.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the policy’s importance, tweeting: “We will examine proposals for source of funds, threat to national security, and possibility of socio-demographic change.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the economic front, the Cabinet approved four major projects totaling nearly Rs 969 crore. These include Premier Cryogenics Ltd’s Rs 125 crore semiconductor-grade gas plant in Jagiroad, Jonali Construction’s Rs 182.17 crore Marriott Resort & Spa, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture’s Rs 302.65 crore hospital, and Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures’ Rs 360 crore hotel.

These projects are expected to generate 2,704 jobs. The Cabinet also approved the closure of Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd, with Rs 600 lakh allocated for voluntary retirement packages and closure liabilities.

Cultural initiatives included a Rs 25,000 grant for participants of the Jhumoir Binandini programme, to be disbursed on October 12.

Assam’s celebrations for Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika will be held on September 8, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the centenary events has been rescheduled to September 13–14.