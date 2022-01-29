GUWAHATI: Two persons were arrested on Saturday for attempting to transport 28 cattle heads from Mangaldoi in Darrang to Byrnihat.

A police official said that they were informed that a few cattle heads were illegally being traded in the Banglagarh market.

On reaching the spot, the police found a truck being loaded with cattle.

Also Read: Assam: 2294 COVID-19 cases reported, 22 new deaths

On further verification, it was found that the cattle had no valid documentation and were seen as illegal by the police.

Two persons in connection with the case were immediately arrested from the spot and then forwarded to judicial custody.

The police also seized 28 cattle heads.

The arrested persons were identified as Sanidul Haque and Alfazul Haque.

Also Read: Assam: One more injured in police firing in Karimganj

Both of them are residents of Rongamati area.

An investigation has been initiated by the police to track if the arrested persons were involved in any sort of racket or syndicate.