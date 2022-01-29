Guwahati: Assam has seen a gradual decrease in the COVID-19 cases as on Saturday the total reported cases were 2294 in the state.

As per a tweet by the health minister of the state, Assam reported 2294 cases out of a total of 35,777 people tested.

Apart from the cases, 535 cases were reported in Kamrup Metro.

The recovery rate was 94.88 per cent while the positivity rate was 6.41 per cent.

The deaths reported were 22 total in the state.

On January 19, the state had reported an alarming 8339 cases of the COVID-19 in Assam which was the highest ever number reported in the state.

With these cases being reported, people in the state were worried if there would be a critical scenario again just like the first and second waves.

However, as of now, the cases seem to dip as the government has started to issue new guidelines to contain the virus.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that since there are almost no deaths related to the Omicron in the state, the curfew timings in the state from February 1 will be from 11 PM.

Sarma said that Omicron seems to be having a very less rate of death, the government will change the curfew timings.