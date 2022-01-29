LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party of fueling mafias and ‘gundaraj’ during his tenure.

Shah further said that Akhilesh Yadav does not feel ashamed of speaking lies.

Speaking at the Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad, the Union Home Minister said, “Akhilesh Yadav does not even feel ashamed of lying.”

He added that Yadav speaks lies so loudly that people assume them to be true.

He further stated that the law and order situation is “not right in UP”.

Shah challenged Akhilesh Yadav to reveal the situation of law and order in UP while the SP was in power.

He claimed that the SP chief might not be able to address it as he does not have any data regarding the said point.