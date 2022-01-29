GUWAHATI: Another under custody accused was injured in police firing in Assam and this time the incident has been reported from Karimganj’s Lakhipur.

The police claimed that the accused named Sariful Hussain alias Moina Miya was arrested on Friday along with three others.

He was arrested on allegations of shooting a youth recently in a robbery attempt.

On Friday, after being arrested and during police interrogation, he agreed to lead the police to the firearm he had allegedly used to shoot the youth.

On reaching the designated spot, he took out the firearm then threatened the police and tried to flee from custody.

While the accused tried to flee from police custody, the police team warned him to stop but he tried to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The police further claimed that at first, they resorted to a blank fire but when he did not stop, they decided to shoot him on the leg citing that he was a “dangerous criminal”.

The accused received an injury on his leg and was immediately taken to the hospital for further treatment after being apprehended by the police again.