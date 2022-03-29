Applications are invited for managerial and technical positions in Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System(AS-CFMS).

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System(AS-CFMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Managers and Technical Support Staff for Government eMarketplace (GeM) under the World Bank funded Assam State Public Finance Institutional Reforms (ASPIRe) project.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : BE/ B.Tech/ MCA

Experience : Minimum 7 years in-

Proven leadership skills with a history of effective management

Experience in working on reporting / business intelligence systems. Self-possession in using any tools for data analysis

Self-motivated and detail-oriented, with notable experience handling multiple projects and tasks.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a proven ability to positively interact with staff and clients

Willingness to work extended hours and be on-call for other duties, as needed

Remuneration : The remuneration would be as per Level 1 and Grade C (CTP Monthly Rs.55,000.00 to Rs.90,000.00 which is negotiable in case of extraordinary candidates and have the provision of enhancement up to 23% at the time of renewal on the basis of the

performance) of the HR Manual, initial base remuneration would be negotiated during interview based on experience and last pay drawn.

Name of post : Additional Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : BE/ B.Tech/ MCA

Experience : Minimum 5 years in-

Proven managerial skills with a history of effective management

Experience in working on reporting / business intelligence systems. Self-possession in using any tools for data analysis

Self-motivated and detail-oriented, with notable experience handling multiple projects and tasks.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a proven ability to positively interact with staff and clients

Willingness to work extended hours and be on-call for other duties, as needed

Remuneration : The remuneration would be as per Level 1 and Grade C (CTP Monthly Rs.55,000.00 to Rs.90, 000.00 and have the provision of enhancement up to 23% at the time of renewal on the basis of the performance) of the HR Manual, initial base remuneration would be negotiated during interview based on experience and last pay drawn.

Name of post : Technical Support Staff

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification : Any Graduate from Government recognised University / Institution

Experience :

i. Minimum 1 to 4 year of experience with e-commerce related projects and data analysis.

ii. Minimum one year of experience in Govt. Projects/ PSUs/ Externally aided projects is preferred.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format through e-mail at careeraspire@outlook.com on or before April 17, 2022.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3