IMPHAL: A dozen of gold biscuits weighing 1.92 kg and a total value of about Rs 1.2 crore were seized by the Customs in Manipur.

An alleged smuggler was also arrested along with a vehicle used in the crime, an official source said on Thursday.

Based on intelligent input from across the border, sleuths of the Customs Preventive Forces of the Imphal branch intercepted a Maruti van at Pallel on the NH 102 Moreh international border to Imphal on Wednesday afternoon, the anti-smuggling body stated on Thursday.

The customs officials after a detailed search detected a pouch containing 12 gold biscuits, wrapped in a black coloured plastic sheet.

Biscuits are of 999.0 purity and weighed 1.92 kg, valued at Rs 1.2 crore in the international market. The pouch was cunningly concealed under a seat of the van, the official informed.

The Customs said all the seized pieces of foreign-made gold bars were being smuggled into Manipur through porous border areas at Moreh from neighboring Myanmar and would be smuggled outside the state to the mainland of India.

The official further stated thus the Custom Preventive Force, Pallel branch of Manipur foiled the attempts at unlawful purchase and sale of gold which was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

The arrested person, the seized items, and impounded vehicle are now in the custody for further investigations, the official added.