IMPHAL: Authorities of the law enforcement agencies arrested four alleged drug traffickers including two women and recovered huge consignments of different illegal drugs smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar.

The drugs worth around Rs 20 crore have been recovered from them at different locations, official sources said on Wednesday.

An alleged drug smuggler identified himself as one Thangminlal Baite(23) from Baite of Moreh ward no 1 (Mission Veng), Tengnoupal District was arrested in an operation on Tuesday, the sources said.

150 numbers of soap cases of different colours containing suspected brown sugar weighing 6.120 kg including the weight of the soap cases and 4 bundles wrapped in yellow plastic packets containing suspected WY tablets weighing 4.440 kg including the weight of packing materials have been recovered from his possession. The street values of the drugs were around Rs 5 crore.

Anti-Smuggling Unit, Customs Division, Imphal recovered WY tablets weighing 5.38 Kgs valued around Rs 5,44,40,000 in the international market from the possession of one Hemminlal Touthang (32) from Aigejang village, Senapati district. The arrest and seizure were made near Kwakta Bazar, Bishnupur on Monday, another source said on Wednesday.

Two alleged female drug pushers namely JB Shangam (29) from Vitu village, and NL Shangwar alias Thangsang Anal (29) from Chakpikarong, Chandel district were arrested under ND&PS Act. 38 gms of opium concealed in a Khaini packet, 377 gms of WY tablets, and 22.770 kg of opium seeds have been seized from their unauthorized possession on Monday. All the arrested and seized illegal items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal actions, the sources added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote in his Twitter posts, “These people (arrested individuals) are sending and selling illegal drugs to our children wake up indigenous people, wake up before it’s too late.”