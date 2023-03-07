Imphal: Two Myanmar citizens were apprehended with a huge consignment of contraband drugs (suspected brown sugar) worth Rs 55.8 crore near the H Mohlom village in Tengnoupal of Manipur.

The men along with the suspected drugs were nabbed near the international border with Myanmar in the south on Tuesday.

The suspects were caught Based on specific input from across the border. The Assam Rifles said that it had inputs of the suspected international drug smugglers crossing the border.

Also Read: Manipur: Six suspected smugglers arrested with timber worth Rs 10 lakh

Based on the input, an operation was initiated by the troops.

Two suspects who were riding on a foreign-made Kenbo Bike were intercepted by the Assam Rifles personnel. On searching them, the troops found brown sugar worth Rs 55.8 crore in the international market from them.

Also Read: Manipur police organize anti-crime drive rally at Imphal

The drugs weighing around 27 kg were concealed in 648 soap cases. They were brought in from three medium-sized sacks, a source informed.

The arrested Myanmar nationals were later identified as Chima, 25, and Thara, 22, both from Tamu town ward number 3 of Sagaing region of north Myanmar bordering Manipur and Mizoram, the source stated.

The arrested persons, the seized illegal drugs, and impounded bike have been handed over to the Moreh police station for further legal proceedings, the source added.