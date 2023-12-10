Imphal: Fuelled by the escalating conflict between the Myanmar military junta and ethnic rebel groups, the influx of Myanmar nationals into Manipur has reached alarming levels, with an estimated 1,800 now taking refuge in the state.

On Saturday, a fresh wave of approximately 150 refugees, including women and children, crossed the porous India-Myanmar border into Tengnoupal district, seeking sanctuary from the turmoil engulfing their homeland.

These individuals entered the country between border pillars 74 and 75 in the early morning hours and are currently residing in Betuk village, located roughly 20 kilometres from India’s last border town with Myanmar, Moreh.

Reports from across the border indicate that the Myanmar Army recently burned down around 210 houses in Htan Ta Pin village, located within the Tamu District of Sagaing Region.

This incident, along with ongoing violence in the region, has forced villagers to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighbouring India.

With this latest influx, the total number of displaced Myanmar nationals currently residing in Manipur stands at approximately 1,800, distributed across two districts: Tengnoupal and Kamjong. As of December 6th, 2023, approximately 1,650 individuals were already living in various relief camps established in the Kamjong district, having arrived in the region during the second week of November to escape the escalating violence.