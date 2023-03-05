Guwahati: Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan has invited Conrad Sangma to form the next government in the state.

The development came a day after NPP president Conrad K Sangma called on governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted to him the letter of support of 32 MLAs while staking a claim to form the government in Meghalaya.

Outgoing chief minister Sangma said he has the support of the BJP, HSPDP and two Independent MLAs.

However, the HSPDP on Saturday withdrew support to Conrad Sangma-led NPP.

“I have received the invitation from the governor to form the government. The swearing-in will take place at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am on the 7th and we are expecting the PM, home minister and other leaders at the function. The whole cabinet will be sworn-in,” Sangma said on Saturday.

Chauhan on Saturday administered oath of office and secrecy to NPP legislator Timothy D Shira as the protem speaker.

Shira will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly elected legislators on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, bagging 26 of the 59 seats that went to polls on February 27.

The BJP, HSPDP and the PDF won two seats each, while two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The UDP, which was NPP’s ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each.