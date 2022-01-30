Srinagar: At least five terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were killed overnight in two separate operations by security forces.

The alleged terrorists were killed in the Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police informed that the slain militants belonged to Pakistan based terror outfits namely Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Among the deceased, one was said to be the commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Zahid Wani.

The Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday informed that an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Naira area of Pulwama.

During the encounter, four terrorists were killed in the overnight operation in the south Kashmir’s district.

The police said that they have also found incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

Among the five total killed, one which was affiliated to the LeT was killed in the Charar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, a 53-year-old Jammu and Kashmir police officer was killed in the line of duty after being shot at by terrorists in Anantnag.

As per the police, the police officer was Head Constable Ali Mohammad.

He was shot dead by the terrorist at around 5.35 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in the Bijbehara area.