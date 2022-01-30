Guwahati: Amidst the controversies related to the ongoing encounters and firings by the police in Assam, another accused was injured after being shot by the police in Biswanath district.

As per reports, the person is accused of being involved in poaching in Kaziranga’s Kohora and he was arrested from Jonai in connection with the recent rhino poaching in Kohora.

As per the police, the accused identified as Diluwar Hussain was accused of being involved in several poaching cases.

On Saturday night he agreed to show a location where all the other poachers were hiding but on the way, as per the police, he tried to flee by breaking out of the police car.

The police claimed that despite warnings, he continued to run and with no choices left, he was shot in the leg.

He received a bullet injury in his left leg and was shifted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment.