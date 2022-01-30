Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the rhino conservation efforts of the Assam government.

PM Modi said that poaching of rhino in Assam has declined considerably over the last eight years.

“While there were 37 rhino deaths in 2013, only 2 rhinos were poached in 2022 and only one in 2021,” said PM Modi in his “Maan ki Baat” address on Sunday.

He added: “I congratulate the people of Assam for showing the way when it comes to animal conservation through collective efforts.”

Also read: Is all well within Manipur BJP? Delay in announcement of candidates fuels speculations

Meanwhile, reacting to the Prime Minister’s appreciation towards Assam government’s efforts, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that efforts will continue to eliminate the menace of poaching.

“Government of Assam with support of people shall ensure that menace of poaching of our precious icon is completely eliminated,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

My heartfelt gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji for acknowledging the efforts of our Govt & people in conserving the world-famous one-horned rhino of Assam.



From 37 in 2013 & 32 in 2014, the number of rhino killings dropped sharply to 2 in 2020 and just 1 in 2021. pic.twitter.com/uUYKKH0RXa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 30, 2022