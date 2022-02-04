Guwahati: After a few hours of the arrest of two persons for shooting at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta in a statement said that the shooting was a warning to Owaisi with no intent of “hurting him”.

In a video statement, Gupta also said that they would offer legal aid to both the shooters.

Defending the persons arrested, he said that the attack was just a warning for Owaisi and if the attack was with an attempt to kill him, the “bullets would have gone through the window of the car”.

Gupta further claimed that Owaisi was attacked only because of his speeches.

He claimed that the speeches made by the AIMIM chief were aggressive.

“The Hindu Sena will offer legal aid to two men”, he added.

The Hindu Sena chief further added, “Owaisi needs to respect the sentiment of the people to avoid such actions.”

It may be mentioned after shots were fired at the vehicle of Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in western Uttar Pradesh, he was accorded with Z category security on Friday.

His security will now be covered by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).