Guwahati: On Friday, locals in Nagaon’s Ranthali reported a suspected bomb in the area.

A local said that while excavating a piece of land for construction purposes, the locals noticed two packets that looked like bombs.

Scared that the suspected packets might be real bombs and still active, the local police were immediately informed.

The police on reaching the spot, secure the packets and alerted the bomb squad.

Speaking to NE Now, Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Anand Mishra said that the suspected packets were recovered but it is yet to be confirmed if they are bombs or not.

“The locals in the area suspected the recovered item to be a bomb as the area was once a hub of militancy activities but there is nothing to worry or be scared about”, he added.

The recovered pieces might be as old as 15 or even 50 years, said the SP.

He added that there might even be chances of the recovered bomb not being a bomb at all.

The bomb squad is examining the recovered bomb.