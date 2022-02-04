Guwahati: The Assam Police has seized five suspected rhino poachers along with a rhino horn from Biswanath.

The persons arrested were identified as Jamir Ahmed, Hamid Sheikh, Aslam Sheikh, Ghanashyam Gupta and Mantu Chamuah.

As per reports, they were arrested based on information that one of the arrested, Aslam Sheikh had sold the rhino horn for Rs 70 lakh and on this piece of input, the police launched an operation succeeding in tracking Sheikh.

Based on Sheikh’s statement after being arrested, the other four were arrested.

The police suspected the horn might be of the rhino that was killed recently in Kaziranga’s Kohora range.

However, to ascertain if the horn was a real one or a counterfeit, the police have sent the horn for forensic test.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has issued a wanted notice regarding three suspected persons being involved in the killing of the rhino in January.

The police announced a cash reward against any information that may lead to their arrest and recovery of the horn.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the arrested persons were poachers or wildlife smugglers.