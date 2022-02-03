Bollywood actor and former brand ambassador of Assam tourism Priyanka Chopra has bagged one more Hollywood movie.

In her next Hollywood film titled – ‘Ending Things’, Priyanka Chopra will star opposite Marvel fame Anthony Mackie.

‘Ending Things’ will be a Kevin Sullivan-directed action film.

Anthony Mackie is best known for playing the role of Sam Wilson or Falcon in several Marvel movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Details about the roles of both Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie are yet to be out in public.

Priyanka Chopra recently finished shooting for Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime thriller series – Citadel.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her husband – Hollywood actor Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra is also working in the Jim Strouse-directed romantic-comedy Hollywood movie – ‘Text For You’.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra appeared in the Hollywood film – The Matrix Resurrections.

Story line of Priyanka Chopra’s next movie – ‘Ending Things’ is: “A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.”

As far as Bollywood is concerned, Priyanka will feature alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.