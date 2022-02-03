In a major drug haul, the police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district have seized heroin worth Rs 5 crore.

The heroin consignment weighing 660 grams was seized following a frisking at a check point near the CRPF camp at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

“Today morning, one Wagon R was intercepted near Bokajan police station and after thorough search, 660gms of heroin was recovered from the car,” Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

Mahanta added: “2 persons have been arrested so far, both hailing from Dimapur (in Nagaland).”

The two arrested persons have been identified as Askhu and Shila.

The seized heroin consignment was hidden inside 51 soap cases.

According to reports, the two arrested drug peddlers may have links to notorious drug kingpin Baba Hazarika.