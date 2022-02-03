A team of officials from civil administration, police and forest department is in Hailakandi district of Assam to verify the allegations of “attempted encroachment” by Mizoram.

According to reports, a large area in Assam was cleared by people from Mizoram by “destroying forests” for jhum cultivation on Tuesday.

However, the group of people from Mizoram was “pushed back” after Assam Police rushed to the area.

“At the moment, we cannot say if this is an encroachment or they were clearing forests for jhum cultivation on the Mizoram side itself,” Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay told PTI.

Over 100 trees were allegedly chopped by people from Mizoram to construct a road to reach the area for jhum cultivation.

The trees were cut down in Gallacherra and Gutguti areas in Hailakandi district of Assam.

Hailakandi’s deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha said the forest area falls within the jurisdiction of Assam.

“The area comes under Assam and it is a complete reserve forest,” Jha was quoted as saying by HT.