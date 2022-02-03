In a pre-poll related violence, unknown assailants opened fire at Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi was targeted at a toll plaza near Delhi in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh, when the MP was on his way to the national capital from Kithaur in Meerut.

No one was injured but his car tyres were punctured, Owaisi said.

The assailants left their weapons and escaped from the spot, the Hyderabad MP said.

Asaduddin Owaisi said that 4 rounds of bullets were fired at his car by 3-4 people.

“My car was fired at the Chhajarsi toll gate some time ago. 4 rounds were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe,” Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the election commission to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident.

“I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the UP govt and Modi govt to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said after reaching Delhi.

Later, Owaisi informed that one shooter has been apprehended by the police.