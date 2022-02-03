Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about a Manipuri delegation being asked to remove their shoes before entering Amit Shah’s house.

Responding to the Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “It’s an aged old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove our shoes while we enter somebody’s house. Those lapdogs spreading it to be some form of insult are oblivious to Manipuri culture. Mr Rahul Gandhi may kindly take note of some Manipuri culture before speaking about Manipur.”

Manipur minister T Biswajit Singh also criticised Rahul Gandhi asking him to stop ‘misleading’ the nation.

“For a person who admires Italy, will never understand India’s culture! Dear Rahul Gandhi, stop misleading the nation! Spare Manipur and try your techniques somewhere else! With every such steps, you are inching closer to Congress Mukt Manipur,” T Biswajit said.

Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha had claimed that a Manipuri delegation was ‘insulted’ by home minister Amit Shah.

“Few days back, an ‘agitated’ Manipuri delegation told me that they were insulted by the home minister when they went to meet him at his residence in Delhi. When asked, they said that they were made to take off their shoes outside before entering the home minister’s house. But after entering the house they found that the home minister himself in his chappals,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He added: “What exactly does this mean? Why is that in the home minister’s house he can wear chappal but a delegation team from Manipur can’t.”

There was a massive faceoff in the Parliament after Rahul Gandhi made this remark.