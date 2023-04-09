Guwahati: The prolongation of the project and scouring below the structures which are constructed for temporary purposes are the reason behind the damage caused to Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project at Gerukamukh on the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border, said an official.

“Damages in these areas are due to prolongation of the project and scouring below the structures which are constructed for a temporary purpose,” said Central Electricity Authority (CEA) member (hydro) MAKP Singh.

CEA member Singh on Friday visited NHPC’s 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Project (SLP) to review the ongoing construction activities at different sites of the project.

Singh, accompanied by CEA’s hydropower monitoring division chief engineer Manoj Tripathi inspected all the sites of the project, including the diversion tunnel inlet area and the guard wall at the powerhouse, NHPC said in a statement.

Both Singh and Tripathi expressed their satisfaction with the progress of work despite distress during Covid-19, the statement added.

Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project executive director Vipin Gupta briefed the central team about various steps taken to address the challenges in the project.

The representatives of contractors of major works engaged in the project also briefed the central team about the progress and construction schedule of all the balance activities at individual fronts.

The NHPC officials and the contractors have resolved to work with maximum zeal to complete the project as per schedule, the statement added.

The officials of the NHPC had last month informed Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein that the project is expected to be completed by May this year and two units of 250 MW each will be commissioned by June this year.